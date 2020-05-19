Demand for value packs grows as Indian shoppers turn frugal

Marico Ltd’s Saffola cooking oil registered strong growth during the quarter as consumers cooked more at home during the lockdown, but its discretionary portfolio of personal care products, such as male grooming, serums and hair care, was hit, it said in a post-earnings call last month to state its fourth-quarter results. As a result, the company is “mulling over a low-value small package strategy to allow consumers to access some of these offerings in personal care in a slow economic environment", said Saugata Gupta, the company’s managing director.