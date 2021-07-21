Demand picks up faster than last July as mobility improves

Mall owners and restaurants, on the other hand, are yet to report a turnaround in business. In states such as Maharashtra, restaurants are still working with restricted timings and malls are yet to reopen. “As a result, recovery in Delhi, Chandigarh and Bengaluru has been faster than in west India where there’s a 4pm deadline. It will only get better with better timing," said Mayank Bhatt, business head at cafe-bar chain Social, part of Impresario Handmade Restaurants.