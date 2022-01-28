Diageo may open home deliveries if rules permit

Diageo may open home deliveries if rules permit1 min read . 01:49 AM IST
The company is beta testing In.thebar.com as a platform to host content and build communities, in view of the restriction on direct-to-consumer commerce and e-commerce
NEW DELHI : Diageo-owned United Spirits Ltd (USL) will use its In.thebar.com platform to home-deliver its products as and when regulations permit online sales of liquor.
“We are very excited about the opportunity of home delivery, which has unlocked during covid-19. And eventually, depending on the regulatory environment, how the model grows, there could definitely be an integration of (In.thebar.com) for home delivery," said Hina Nagarajan, managing director and chief executive officer, Diageo India, during the company’s post-earnings call on Thursday.
Last quarter, the maker of Black Dog Scotch and Signature Whiskey had launched its digital marketing platform to drive consumer engagement.
The company is beta testing In.thebar.com as a platform to host content and build communities, in view of the restriction on direct-to-consumer commerce and e-commerce, said a company spokesperson.
The platform is present in other markets, too.
“Different countries have followed different models for Bar.com largely led by direct-to-consumer," he added.
