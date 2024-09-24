Pratap Madhukar Kamath, managing director of Abaran Timeless Jewellery, which runs three high-end jewellery stores in Bengaluru, said very few consumers want lab-grown stones at his outlets. "Diamond prices have come down, but lab-grown has fallen much more in the last year or so, which could be why many serious jewellery connoisseurs still want to buy natural diamonds. We are seeing an 8-10% growth in our diamond business since the pandemic ebbed. This year was healthy till August too, and we're expecting business to again pick up in early October all the way into the festive season," he said.