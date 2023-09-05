E-fashion set for explosive growth2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:48 PM IST
E-commerce has democratized access to fashion, and the category has seen around 30% growth annually, since 2019
New Delhi: Digital-first fashion and lifestyle brands are set to grow into a $10 billion industry by FY28, up from the current $2.4 billion, driven by Gen-Z and millennial shoppers rising preference for mid-market online brands , according to a joint report by Bain & Co. and TMRW, a house of brands by the Aditya Birla Group.