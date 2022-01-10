Dine-in restaurants in Delhi worry about survival as fresh curbs come in

"While the omicron variant is not dangerous, the reality is that the number of cases are soaring. The government has to take steps, but they should find a fine balance so that the most vulnerable industries - - like food and beverage -- are allowed to survive. Deliveries, regardless of the type of format restaurants operate in, do not make up for more than 30-40% of the total turnover," he said.Restaurateurs said they have already been complying with various rules imposed and are seeing reduced dine-in revenues of up to 50% due to seating capacity restrictions. Restaurants have also had to comply with business hour restrictions with daily night and weekend curfews that started at the end of December around the New Year festivities.Ajit Shah, co-founder at White Panda Hospitality said such announcements are leading to a working capital crisis since rents have to be paid regardless of the disruption. "The policies are not conducive to continuing business. Political rallies are still going on and the local government has to realise that we also generate a lot of revenue. They need to support us too," he said.Zorawar Kalra, founder at Massive Restaurants that runs chains like Farzi Café, Masala Library and delivery-chain Louis Burger, said he is hopeful that if hospitalisations and morbidities are not increasing, then these restrictions can be quickly removed as they are extremely debilitating for the already beleaguered industry. "If they continue, they will result in a major increase in permanent closures and unemployment in the sector," he said.