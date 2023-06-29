comScore
Dior shines as social media favourite among Indian influencers, LV secures highest earned media value
NEW DELHI: Dior takes the lead with the highest number of unique Instagram posts and mentions by Indian influencers on the social media platform and has an earned media value of $26.08 million in India, said a research conducted by HypeAuditor.

Other luxury brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Versace were also in the top five to receive the most mentions by local influencers. But what is of note is that while Louis Vuitton is the third most popular brand in India on the platform, it has the highest earned media value through these posts.

Dior has been mentioned 1,431 times by 841 influencers in six months between January and the end of May this year. In the six months period, a total of 2,099 Indian influencers have made 4,189 posts mentioning these five luxury brands, reaching a staggering 554 million people. The analytics company uses AI tools to calculate this.

It said other luxury brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Versace were also in the top five to receive the most mentions from Indian influencers. The platform said it captures Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube analytics. Versace, too, has a higher earned media value than others at $12.99 million.

About 154 posts only featured one mention of Dior, while 51% of posts included five or more mentions. This suggests that it is particularly popular among fashion influencers who showcase their daily outfits and include all the brands they are wearing in the photo. It also received mentions from 93 mega influencers (a total of 6.5%), including Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Avneet Kaur and others.

Gucci secured the second position with 1,126 mentions, from 701 influencers. Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Darshan Raval mentioned the brand.

What is of note is that while Louis Vuitton had 936 posts made by 557 influencers, it has the highest earned media value of $30.36 million through these posts. Celebrities who mentioned the brand were its house ambassador, Deepika Padukone, as well as Urvashi Rautela and Sonam Kapoor.

Among these posts, 40% are in the form of reels, which is the most popular content format in India. Additionally, 231 posts were created by mega influencers with more than 1 million followers. The most liked post is a carousel by Anushka Sharma, featuring a mention of Dior which garnered 4.2 million likes.

Updated: 29 Jun 2023, 01:47 PM IST
