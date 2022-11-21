Disabled shoppers struggle with inaccessible self-checkouts

Self-service checkouts and ordering systems can be made accessible to blind people by including a jack for headphones, screen-reader software that reads detailed instructions on to how to use the machine and a tactile keyboard that lets users select steps such as “check out" and “pay with card" without using the touchscreen, said Matt Hackert, a nonvisual access technology specialist at the National Federation of the Blind, or NFB. The Baltimore-based organization last year worked with McDonald’s Corp. to upgrade its self-service kiosks so that they could be used independently by blind people.