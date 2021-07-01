NEW DELHI: A gradual lifting of lockdowns, longer operating hours for stores, as well as increasing consumer mobility helped boost demand for more discretionary and impulse categories within packaged consumer goods such as confectionary, beverages, and personal care, according to data shared by Bizom and industry executives within the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

“Discretionary categories that saw the biggest impact on sales in previous months, that is, personal care and confectionery are showing the highest jump in sales growth month-on-month," said Akshay D’Souza, chief marketing officer at Bizom, an intelligence platform that tracks sales of 7.5 million retail stores.

D’Souza said beverage manufacturers are reporting a strong end to the quarter—with sales for the month of June improving significantly month-on-month. “Trade schemes coupled with unlock across most parts of India are helping to liquidate stock lying at retail shelves," he said.

In the first three weeks of June, sales growth within the personal care category was up 50% month-on-month, while the confectionery category witnessed a sales growth of 41%. Sales growth in beverages, that are skewed towards the summer season, rose 31% month-on-month.

Goods sold under the home care and packaged foods categories reported a 18% and a 15% sales growth, respectively, Bizom said in its estimates.

A beverage industry executive said demand for packaged drinks in June was upwards of 85% of pre-covid levels, largely led by in-home consumption of drinks.

"Things are improving fast, business in June was 85% of pre-covid plan, while May was 50%. From July we could be back to 100%. In-home consumption is almost 100% and out-of-home is around 75%. Hopefully out-of-home consumption of beverages should be back to 100% this week," said Neeraj Kakkar, co-founder and chief executive officer, Hector Beverages that sells a range of Indian beverages under Paper Boat.

Confectionary maker Perfetti Van Melle reported a 90% recovery in June compared to a year-ago-period, said Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director, Perfetti Van Melle India. The company’s portfolio comprising Alpenliebe candy falls under the impulse purchase category. It benefits from mobility on streets that helps consumers pick the products on the move.

“In June we are pretty close to 90% of numbers compared to last June," Ramakrishnan said. “The second half of April and May was a washout for us. In our case while the sales dip is big, so is the bounce back. That’s because we are very dependent on people going out on streets (so lockdowns translate to lower sales), and also because we are predominantly at a lower price point which means people can buy without thinking too much," he added.

Most companies reported a healthy March quarter, with demand normalising across categories but companies also suffered excessive inflationary pressures as costs of key commodities rose.

The second wave in the June quarter, however, derailed recovery for several categories.

“There was some stress on demand in the first two months - April and till end of May. But with June, and things opening up, we're seeing good revival in demand," said Mayank Shah, category head at biscuit maker Parle Products.

Shah said normal store-operating hours, which had earlier been restricted to a few hours daily, helped lift demand. Modern trade sales too are also on an upswing, he added.

Bizom's data suggests that the second wave of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns saw FMCG sales decline significantly month-on-month. In April, sales were down 16% compared to March. Numbers in May declined further. “However, in June-21, the tide has turned. Sales are up by 23% month-on-month in the first 3 weeks. Almost all categories are up (except commodities).

Commodities seem to be the only category under pressure even in June. Edible oil and sugar have seen a surge in input costs that have driven up the price significantly over the last three quarters, D’Souza said.

