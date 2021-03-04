Disney closing at least 60 bricks-and-mortar stores in North America

During the pandemic, consumers have increasingly shifted to purchasing more goods and services online as governments both in the U.S. and abroad implemented lockdowns in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19. Some major retailers, especially those located in shopping malls, have suffered losses. Meanwhile online retailers, such as Amazon.com Inc. or Target Corp, which has scaled up its e-commerce business, have seen their fortunes soar as consumers became more dependent on online shopping.

