Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart,has opened a new store at Faridabad, Haryana, which is its second one in Delhi-NCR. The new store has opened a 94,000 sq. ft. store at BPTP Parklands, Faridabad.

“Like its other stores, the D-Mart store in Ghaziabad too has emerged as one of the favourite shopping places among residents. The new D-Mart store at BPTP Parklands too, promises to meet all the daily requirements of basic home and personal products under one roof," said a company statement.

Started by Radhakishan Damani and family in 2002, D-Mart is a one-stop supermarket chain. It has presence across 11 states and 1 Union Territory. 

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, said its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 per cent to 5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had revenue from operations of 3,833.23 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

