Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has opened a new store at Faridabad, Haryana, which is its second one in Delhi-NCR. The new store has opened a 94,000 sq. ft. store at BPTP Parklands, Faridabad.

“Like its other stores, the D-Mart store in Ghaziabad too has emerged as one of the favourite shopping places among residents. The new D-Mart store at BPTP Parklands too, promises to meet all the daily requirements of basic home and personal products under one roof," said a company statement.

Started by Radhakishan Damani and family in 2002, D-Mart is a one-stop supermarket chain. It has presence across 11 states and 1 Union Territory.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, said its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 per cent to ₹5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had revenue from operations of ₹3,833.23 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.