DMart Q2 Results Preview: Avenue Supermarts to clock double-digit revenue growth on grocery sales
Earlier this month, billionaire Radhakrishan Dhamani-backed company's standalone revenue from operations rose 18.5 per cent to ₹12,308 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal.
DMart Q2 Results Preview: Avenue Supermarts, which operates DMart supermarket retail chain, is expected to report softer numbers for net profit in the July-September quarter for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on October 14, due to poor operational performance and sector-wise slowdown.