Domino’s Pizza partners with ITC to deliver essential items

NEW DELHI : Domino’s Pizza has partnered with ITC Ltd to deliver essential items such as wheat flour (atta) and spices to customers amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of covid-19.

Customers wanting to avail the service need to use the “Domino’s Essentials" section on the Domino’s app to order ITC’s Aashirvaad brand of atta and spices. These will be supplied by Domino’s leveraging its pizza delivery network.

The service will initially be rolled out in Bengaluru, followed by Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Domino’s joins a growing number of companies that are using an available fleet of delivery executives to double up as carriers of essential items such as staples and personal hygiene products. This comes at a time of disruptions in the logistics network, making it harder for households to buy goods of daily use. Demand for home delivery has also surged with the government advising people to stay indoors.

“The delivery infrastructure of Domino’s will be leveraged to help customers order everyday grocery essentials offered by ITC Foods," the companies said.

“This valuable partnership with Domino’s during this pandemic will enable us to fulfil the rising demand for food products like Aashirvaad Atta and spices. I am sure consumers in Bengaluru and progressively other cities will greatly benefit from this collaboration by receiving essential food items at their doorstep during this time of being confined at homes," said Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive, foods division, ITC Ltd. ITC said it has redoubled efforts to expand the availability of food products across multiple trade channels.

“We will use the Domino’s supply chain and delivery network to deliver essential goods such as Aashirvaad Atta, spices, etc. at people’s doorstep. Customers can order using the Domino’s App and their order will be delivered safely and hygienically using Zero Contact Delivery," said Pratik Pota, CEO and whole-time director, Jubilant FoodWorks said.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs Domino’s, are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.