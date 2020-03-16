Domino’s, McDonald’s launch contactless delivery

NEW DELHI : Quick service restaurant chains McDonald’s and Domino’s on Monday announced the launch of contactless delivery as companies step up efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19 and its impact on their businesses.

While Domino's is ensuring contactless delivery across its restaurants as well as when it delivers your order, McDonald's is offering this facility on home-deliveries only. India’s largest pizza chain, Domino’s, operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, said it has introduced “Zero Contact Delivery" in its 1,325 restaurants in the country. “This service will allow customers to receive their order without coming in contact with the delivery staff. This feature has been introduced as an additional precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both customers and the delivery staff," the company said in a statement.

Mumbai-based Westlife Development that runs the McDonald’s outlets in south and west India said it rolled out contactless delivery anticipating a surge in online orders as states limit movement of citizens to contain the Coronavirus outbreak. “Since the government is shutting down malls and restaurants as a precautionary measure, McDonald’s is expanding its delivery network to ensure that great food is available to its customers, both through its owned app and through third-party delivery partners," the company that runs 315 outlets in south and west India said in a statement.

“On one hand, we have doubled up the safety and hygiene processes at our restaurants and on the other, we are ensuring contactless delivery to uphold consumers’ trust in McDonald’s," said Smita Jatia, managing director, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. Jatia said the company is also following safety and hygiene processes at the restaurant and the kitchen level. All customer touch-points like self-ordering kiosk screen, door handles, handrails are sanitized regularly.

Online food delivery companies such as Deliveroo, as well as food services chains like Starbucks, started introducing contactless delivery as the Covid-19 disease continued to spread in different parts of the world. The move allows minimum contact between delivery executives and customers as food orders are left at a designated spot. This ensures that social distancing is maintained. As households restrict their movement, and avoid crowded spaces, online deliveries, on the other hand, are expected to see a surge in orders.





In India, online food delivery company, Zomato announced the measure earlier in March. “Online food delivery platform announced contact-less delivery contactless food delivery is already available on the @zomato app through our ‘delivery instructions’ feature. An app update over the weekend will make this explicitly clear to everyone," the company’s founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal said on Twitter on March 13.

Domino's said the service is applicable for all prepaid orders made through the latest version of its app. In addition to the new service, Domino’s is ensuring that all its employees are complying with the hygiene and safety protocols in each of its restaurants. The pizza chain has also stepped up additional measures such as temperature screening for all employees at its restaurants, use of face masks by its delivery fleet, and sanitisation of delivery bikes, bike boxes, hot bags etc the company said. “In these difficult times, we have put in place even more stringent hygiene and sanitation protocols in our stores and for delivery. All delivery staff are company employees who have been hired after being health checked. In addition, we have today launched Zero Contact Delivery. We will then deliver the Domino’s pizzas to customers without any physical contact with our guests," said Pratik Pota, chief executive officer and whole time director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.