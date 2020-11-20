E-commerce blurring the lines between local and global: Amazon’s Amit Agarwal

BENGALURU: Amazon India chief Amit Agarwal on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic has led to rapid adoption of digital at local stores, with mobile internet becoming a big social leveller across the country.

Amazon India's 100,000 artisans and small and medium businesses (SMBs), as well as 700,000 sellers have been leveraging online commerce to reach customers as far as the US, as the e-retail giant remains committed to enable $10 billion in exports of ‘Make in India’ goods by 2025, Agarwal added.

In January, chief executive Jeff Bezos had announced Amazon's commitment to export ‘Make in India’ goods while pledging that the Indian arm will digitise close to 10 million SMBs.

Agarwal said the company was on way to achieve this target.

Since the pandemic, new seller sign-ups have risen 60% as Amazon has initiatives such as ‘Local Shops’, enabling kiranas to not just deliver goods in their respective neighbourhoods but also expanding their reach across the country, he said.

E-commerce firms Flipkart and Amazon have seen a significant rise in new customers as people took online shopping during the lockdown.

He also said technology is now playing a key role in business recovery following the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Amazon India has seen great interest amongst its sellers to sign up for its ‘global selling’ initiative, as the organisation looks to boost exports from the country.

“As we look ahead, the 21st century is India’s century. Technology and mobile internet will have a profound impact on the country. Urban centers will no longer claim preferential access to products, education, healthcare, or entertainment, and we have seen mobile internet being a great social leveler for livelihoods in the country. With the entrepreneurial spirit in play, e-commerce is blurring the lines between local and global," said Agarwal, Amazon global senior vice president and India country head, during his keynote address at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020.

Agarwal went to say that India must grab the digital opportunity with both hands, assisted with predictable policies.

The e-retailer which recently concluded its month-long festive Great Indian festival, saw its biggest turnout ever in terms of sellers and customers.

“Some of the interesting trends which we are witnessing is - more SMBs and neighbourhood stores coming online. New signups have gone up by 60% on Amazon.in. More and more customers are also coming online, as more brands want to sell directly to consumers rather than working with retail distributors. Further, customers are shopping groceries online, more than ever, which caused us to expand Pantry to 300 cities along with Amazon Fresh," added Agarwal.

Online content streaming has also risen significantly, with 100% of its India Prime customers visiting Prime Video, it's over-the-top (OTT) media service, this Diwali.

"Once this phase goes away, India will see a grassroot movement, as more small businesses embrace technology. Technology and online will be important for our 10 lakh artisans and weavers. We are happy to play a key role in this change by taking products from local shops globally," Agarwal said.

