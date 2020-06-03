E-commerce firms expand delivery network

Abhishek Rajan, COO, Paytm Mall, said since the government allowed delivery of non-essentials, it has witnessed 2x increase in demand from Tier-2 and 3, as well as rest of India. Paytm Mall has witnessed a surge in searches and the sale of mobiles, masks, trimmers, laptops and other consumer electronics. With people mostly staying at home during the lockdown, there has been a surge in the sale of footwear, especially slip-ons and comfortable innerwear, compared to sneakers, formal shoes and fashion apparel.