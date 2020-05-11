BENGALURU : E-commerce firms are finding it tough to operate within the restrictions in red zones, even as they deliver non-essentials in green and orange zones.

Large e-commerce firms are pushed to focus on delivering non-essentials in smaller cities, with major cities still in the red zone, where only essentials can be supplied.

“While the progressive exit plan from the lockdown is in effect, many of our marketplace sellers in red zones across the country have reached out seeking clarity from the government and local authorities about their warehouse operations to serve customers in green and orange zones. With sellers being an integral part of the e-commerce marketplace ecosystem, clarity on this front will significantly enhance and streamline operations, particularly for MSME sellers," a Flipkart spokesperson said.

Non-essentials, particular mobile phones, electronic gadgets and fashion or apparel, constitute a large portion of business for e-commerce firms, which have been compelled to deliver groceries, a smaller-margin play, during the lockdown.

Consumer electronics has been the best selling category, among non-essentials, for Paytm Mall and it believes this category, including home, personal grooming, work and study-related items is likely to double in sales over the next few weeks. It witnessed a surge in searches and the sale of mobiles, masks, trimmers and laptops, with a 1.5X rise in sales as compared to March.

“However, there are some problems with supply, for example, a substantial number of electronics manufacturers and suppliers are in red zones. Hence, our teams are signing up merchants in orange and green zones for creating city level supply in categories where it is possible. Some of the collection points for products for our logistics partners also fall in red zones and so are not open for any operations. While we have made alternate arrangements, we hope these supply chains would free up as soon as the zones turn orange or green," a Paytm Mall spokesperson said.

Sellers on Amazon.in have received orders for smart devices, electronics, kitchen appliances, clothes and other work and study from home enablers from customers in orange and green zones.

“We urge the government to allow an expanded list of priority products in red zoned which will not only serve urgent needs and spruce up economic activity but will also ensure citizen's safety in a high risk area," an Amazon spokesperson said.

E-commerce firm Snapdeal said its sellers rapidly restored their operations and within the first week it started shipping orders from various commercial hubs, including steel utensils from Salem, footwear from Amritsar and apparel from Gurugram. In the first week of delivering both essentials and non-essentials, 75% of Snapdeal’s orders came from orange and green zones, which were all non-metro locations.

“The permission and procedure to reopen various kinds of commercial establishments, including offices, warehouses and shops, vary depending on local assessment of the covid-19 threat at any given point of time and is regulated by state and central government advisories. Sellers in some cities, despite being in orange and green zones, are not able to ship orders because of additional restrictions imposed due to apprehensions of rapid increase in infections in these cities," a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

