BENGALURU : After focusing on delivery of essentials in the three-week long lockdown, e-commerce companies are now hoping to open up inventory and resume sales, across categories, starting 20 April.

Even after the revised guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, some companies are, however, awaiting further clarity from respective state governments on the ‘non-essential’ goods that can be sold and delivered.

Walmart-owned Flipkart is preparing to resume sales in most categories from next week, and is interacting with its seller base to ensure they have permits to operate easily, a person familiar with the development said. Fashion retailer Myntra, owned by Flipkart, is also aiming to restart operations.

“...We are working with lakhs of sellers, small businesses and artisans across India and helping them prepare their business and workforce to make products available for consumers in this time of need as they continue to stay indoors. Our seller support team is providing counsel and on-ground support to sellers on our platform to help them resume operations in a few days. Our analytics teams are supporting sellers with market intelligence to ensure smooth listings on the platforms," a Flipkart Group spokesperson said.

Snapdeal, which was still taking orders during the lockdown period and suggested delivery dates to consumers after the lockdown was lifted, is looking to deliver and cater to the existing orders on its platform, once ecommerce operations commence later this month.

“...We are preparing to scale up operations to meet the requirements of our users - both buyers and sellers. There is a healthy pipeline of orders, and we are seeing demands for kitchenware, summer apparels and footwear, especially personal grooming products (including trimmers etc.). Also, work-from-home accessories like headsets, tablets, competitive exam books etc will be in high demand," said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

According to Snapdeal, there will be challenges around logistics, with logistics firms also reporting significant drop in their staff count. However, the momentum will continue to build as the days pass.

E-commerce companies said that supply will be tight in the first few days, as they move towards gaining more clarity with their on-ground sellers and distribution centers.

“Nearly 50% of the sellers will be in a position to resume operations and more are likely to follow the lead after assessing the local situation in their respective areas," added Snapdeal.

"...From 20 April, we will be opening up deliveries to our users in a phased manner reflecting the mobility in the courier network," said Suchi Mukherjee, founder and CEO, LimeRoad, an online clothing firm.

Alibaba and Softbank-backed ecommerce marketplace Paytm Mall said that 55% of their total seller base has shown readiness to fulfill customer orders from next week.

“...We anticipate that once e-commerce operations commence, consumer electronics (like laptops) and electronic accessories will see a considerable demand on our platform. We also anticipate big demand in segments like smaller home appliances (mixer grinders) etc and home essential or kitchenware items, followed by apparel," said Srinivas Mothey, senior vice-president , Paytm Mall.

However, Amazon India is still in discussions with state governments and the centre to seek more clarity on what can be sold and what can’t and is being more cautious than the others.

An Amazon spokesperson said, “...We are now focused on supporting the immediate need of consumers and also participating in the resumption of economic activity post the Ministry of Home Affairs notification.. We are working closely with all our partners - brands, manufacturers, sellers, small businesses and local shops - helping them to offer the most needed products to customers."

Karnataka government, for instance, has still not defined what can be sold by e-commerce platforms.

"We have asked for clarifications from the centre on what constitutes essential and non-essential items. We will have more clarity then and can’t announce anything before this," Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy CM and IT/BT minister of Karnataka said on Thursday.

Sharan Poovanna contributed to the story.