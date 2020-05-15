E-commerce market size set to gain from lockdown

The lockdown triggered by covid-19 is set to grow India’s e-commerce market to ₹7 trillion by 2023, according to GlobalData, a London-based data analytics firm. “The growth of Indian e-commerce market has been revised up, considering the positive push due to the coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak," said GlobalData estimates on Friday.

The e-commerce market in India is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.6% between 2019 and 2023, according to GlobalData.

As consumers move from in-store to online spending to avoid exposure to disease vectors, such as cash and point-of-sale terminals, e-commerce payments are set to record a steep increase of 25.9% in 2020 itself, said the company.

Ravi Sharma, banking and payments lead analyst, GlobalData, said: “While the current lockdown has led to an overall decline in consumer spending, this is being partially offset by a rise in online spending, as wary consumers stay at home and use online channels to purchase goods. Online payment solutions from the likes of Paytm, Amazon Pay and PayPal could potentially benefit from the current situation."

The Centre had prohibited e-commerce firms to sell or deliver non-essentials products until the lockdown ended. But, on 5 May, the restriction was partially lifted.

“The outbreak will have greater implications on Indian consumers’ buying behaviour, pushing them to embrace e-commerce. The market is anticipated to continue its growth exceeding the previous forecast levels to reach $98.4 billion in the next four years," Sharma added.

The Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow to $200 billion by 2026 from $38.5 billion in 2017, according to Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

