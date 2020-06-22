E-commerce of packaged consumer goods to be at 5-6% in medium term: report

NEW DELHI : Increased instances of online shopping for essentials will push more consumers to e-commerce, however in terms of contribution, e-commerce will remain between 5-6% of packaged consumer goods sales, consulting firm Kearney said in a report on the consumer packaged goods (CPG) market on Monday. India’s general trade stores will continue to form the bulk of retail trade in the country even as several such stores may face liquidity crunch in the aftermath of India’s lockdown, according to findings of a white paper released by Kearney.

Across India, in terms of their contribution to FMCG sales, the share of traditional trade—still the largest—at 86.3%, according to market researcher Nielsen.

The medium has proven to be agile in adapting to the covid-induced lockdowns, Kearney said in its report. “With high penetration and convenience, it will continue to be India’s leading distribution channel," the report said.

But traders have continued to face a liquidity crunch even pre-covid on account of a general slump in consumer demand. This will “worsen in the medium term".

Kearney estimates that around 80% of the medium and large retailers don’t expect to make any profits by August.

As a result, retailers with some cash to spare will prioritize investments toward essential items over discretionary items. "This will put immense pressure on distributors to extend credit for longer periods of time, and they will bear the burden of the higher costs of vehicles and manpower in the medium term."

India’s e-commerce industry, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a rate of 100 to 150%, according to estimates by Kearney.

However, it added that “even with huge investments and extraordinary growth, e-commerce will not contribute to more than 5 to 6 percent of total CPG sales on an average in the medium term".

"Indian e-commerce players will overcome the capacity roadblock by making significant investments to expand the supply chain, manpower, and front-end capabilities. However, the economics of these players still make it infeasible for them to fulfill low-value orders," authors of the report said.

Modern trade grocery formats were severely impacted in the first few months of the lockdown amid restricted hours of operations, social distancing norms and shoppers switching to either e-commerce or relying on local neighborhood grocery stores.

The channel, that contributes roughly 10% to India’s retail trade, could take nine to 12 months to recover.

“Modern retail is one of the biggest economic casualties of the coronavirus pandemic. With less than 50% of stores operational and footfalls being low, sales has taken a big hit. Most retailers believe it will take them at least nine to 12 months to show signs of recovery," according to findings of the report. Modern trade will need to innovate with doorstep delivery and digitalization.

