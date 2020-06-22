E-commerce of packaged consumer goods to be at 5-6% in medium term: report

NEW DELHI : Increased instances of online shopping for essentials will push more consumers to e-commerce, however in terms of contribution, e-commerce will remain between 5-6% of packaged consumer goods sales, consulting firm Kearney said in a report on the consumer packaged goods (CPG) market on Monday. India’s general trade stores will continue to form the bulk of retail trade in the country even as several such stores may face liquidity crunch in the aftermath of India’s lockdown, according to findings of a white paper released by Kearney.