E-commerce sales may not see V-shape recovery soon: KalaGato study

Bengaluru: E-commerce sales in India are unlikely to witness a V-shaped recovery despite the discounts and offers announced over the last two months aimed at unlocking pent-up demand.

According to data sourced from Internet research firm Kalagato, monthly average spends per user--across Flipkart and Amazon--rose sharply in May when non-essential deliveries resumed in most of the country after the easing of lockdown curbs. However, the numbers dropped abruptly in July, indicating that a recovery is yet to take shape.

Average monthly spends across e-commerce platforms hit the lowest point at ₹1,411 at the start of April after non-essential deliveries were paused. By May, average spends surged 254% month-on-month to ₹5,004.

In June, there was another slight increase to ₹6,084 in terms of average spends. However, it eased to ₹5,203 by July.

Average e-commerce spends per user across Amazon and Flipkart had started off at ₹4,728 as of January, which was 20% higher year-on-year. But average spends continued to slow down until April due to restrictions on logistics and movement.

Kalagato, in its report, said much of the gross merchandise value sold in July came from a few categories like electronics, fashion and mobiles, which represent a one-time spend, hence, a V-shape recovery in e-commerce sales volume can be ruled out in the coming months.

"While the data may indicate a return to pre-covid levels (in term of average spends), it’s premature to call this a recovery," said Aman Kumar, chief executive and founder, Kalagato.

He added that although lockdowns have increased adoption of e-commerce in India, it was still an “unintended consequence" and not really a result of business push directly from e-commerce firms.

"People were forced to learn new ways of conducting business, getting essentials, and entertaining themselves. Over the next few years, we should start seeing the effects of this exponentially larger base of users across every sector," Kumar added.

In order to encourage more users to buy online, Amazon even conducted the Prime Day sale in India before hosting it in the US market.

Rival e-tailer Flipkart also started its Big Savings Days sale as part of a series of sale events in July and August, which is expected to culminate with its Big Billion Day sale in October.

Both firms have also been ramping up warehousing and logistical operations with a sharp focus on smaller cities and towns, as expectations run high in terms of demand in the next few quarters.

