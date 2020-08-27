E-grocers double down on farm-to-plate sourcing models

Bigbasket also offers live market rates that are displayed in an electronic board at the collection points to ensure that farmers get the best price for their produce. The e-grocer also uses order-level data from its own consumers and combines it with data sourced from farmers to help growers understand demand patterns for each crop category they grow. Using such demand forecasting methods, farmers who work with BigBasket are able to prioritize their growing and harvest cycles for each crop, vegetable or fruit.