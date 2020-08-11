E-tail hits it big with small-town shoppers

Amazon India, in its two-day Prime Day sale last week, said it saw more than twice as many customers sign up for Prime membership than in the 2019 edition, and over 65% of the new members came from outside of the top 10 cities. Members registered from towns as far apart as Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, Leh in Ladakh, Dholpur and Sirohi in Rajasthan and Koraput in Odisha.