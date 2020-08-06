E-tailers hold sale events as employees WFH

This is the first time Amazon has conducted the Prime Day sale in India before hosting it in the US market. The fourth edition of the Prime Day Sale in the country was conducted with a difference this year, following the covid-19 crisis, where Amazon India’s offices lay empty, and employees coordinated the mega event remotely keeping social distancing norms in mind. Only warehousing staff and supervisors have been working from Amazon’s fulfilment centers to ensure smooth operations on ground.