E-tailers must solve complaints, ease returns under new law

Abhishek Rajan, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall, said, “Paytm Mall does not charge anything from customer on returned products. We prominently display the seller details such as the name of the merchant, location, and whether they are brand-authorized or not. For the existing catalogue, we have already started getting all requisite information from the sellers and would complete the process in due course. For new products being listed on the platform, we will get it completed as soon as possible. After that this information will be part of standard-listing templates. We do have an undertaking with the sellers that makes it mandatory for them to provide accurate and complete product information and should not be in violation of any legal provision."