Early holiday shopping helps offset omicron damper

Concerns about items being out of stock and retailers dangling holiday deals earlier prompted consumers to start their shopping in October, according to retail executives and shoppers. Indeed, some retailers egged on shoppers to get going early in a way that might have helped shoppers but also helped merchants lock in sales. Some items like Sony Inc.’s PlayStation videogame consoles and toys like Moose Toys’ Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron were hard to find throughout the season.