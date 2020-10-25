Early Q2 results hint at revival in demand

Post-earnings management commentaries show companies are confident about demand revival, and gradual recovery from the sharp damage suffered in the fiscal first quarter. A Mint analysis of 170 listed companies that have announced fiscal second-quarter earnings showed that net profit, adjusted for one-time profit or loss, in the three months to September grew at the fastest pace in four quarters at 6.23% from a year ago. That compares with an 18.9% decline in the June quarter. These firms reported adjusted net profit growth of 10.74% in the same quarter last fiscal, according to data provider Capitaline.