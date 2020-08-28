Easybuy ties-up with Amazon to scale up value fashion as shoppers turn frugal

New Delhi: Landmark Group-promoted value fashion brand Easybuy that retails affordable fashion apparel in India's small towns and cities has partnered with online retailer Amazon to sell clothes as consumers scrimp on discretionary expenses and increasingly skip store visits to shop from e-commerce platforms.

The two fast-tracked their plans for a tie-up that will see Easybuy sell specially curated inventory and online-only brands on Amazon.

Covid-19 has prompted several households in India to shop online for the first time, helping them experiment across categories such as grocery, staples, apparel and electronics. A recent report by the Boston Consulting Group estimated that 20% new users have been added to the universe of online shopping in India in the last three to four months.

Some of these shoppers are likely to stick around even when the fear of infections eases out.

“We have fast-tracked the plan as we see the market is fast moving online," said Anand Aiyer, senior vice-president and business head, Easybuy. “We are looking at distribution and reach. With covid, the timing was perfect because a lot of consumer trends and behaviours are changing to online and I think we have launched at the right time. We wanted to first strengthen our brick and mortar," Aiyer said.

Over the next six months, the offline collection will be brought online through a store fulfillment programme. Amazon will sell Easybuy’s tops, t-shirts, dresses, jeans, trousers, shirts, kids-wear priced between ₹69 to ₹699.

Easybuy was started in 2017 by Dubai-based Landmark Group to sell fashion to India’s value-conscious shoppers and has close to 100 stores in India. Landmark Group also owns value retailer Max in India, apart from Lifestyle department stores and Home Centre.

With fewer occasions to socialize and office-goers still working remotely, for fashion retailers, this has also meant that shoppers are now buying more causal wear, while postponing pricey buys. "In the current situation, we can definitely see that the consumer is now moving to value formats. This has really helped us in terms of traction compared to all other formats that Landmark has in India," said Aiyer.

"The nature of demand has changed but it hasn't taken away demand for clothing," said Mayank Shivam, director, strategic initiatives, Amazon Fashion India.

Earlier this week, furniture retailer IKEA announced plans to reduce prices across its range of popular selling bookshelves, sofas, kitchen items in India to drive accessibility. “The changing customer mindset with the pandemic has made affordability more relevant. And this situation makes it even more important for us to be able to live up to meet today’s reality," Kavitha Rao, country commercial manager, IKEA India, said in a statement.

Furniture retailer Godrej Interio, too, said it will launch a budget range of furniture for people who are spending more time at home.

Amazon's move comes after rival Flipkart, owned by American retailer Walmart, announced plans to invest ₹260 crore to pick up a minority stake in Arvind Fashions Ltd’s (AFL) recently created subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands, which owns denim brand Flying Machine,as it plans to reach more shoppers in India's smaller cities.

More retailers are trying to fulfill demand for shoppers in India's smaller cities where a lack of large brands and organized retail chains makes it easy for them to shop online. “Over the last 2-3 years, we (Amazon Fashion) are increasingly seeing that more than 60-65% of our customers today are from tier II and III and smaller towns," said Shivam.

