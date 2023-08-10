E-comm order volumes jump 26% in FY23, tier-1 cities lead2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 12:01 AM IST
The electronic products and peripherals segment reported a 46.8% jump in year-on-year order volume growth, according to Unicommerce
Tier-1 cities led the growth in e-commerce volumes in fiscal 2023 as work from office resumed after two years of pandemic-led restrictions, e-commerce enablement SaaS platform Unicommerce said in its annual trends report released Wednesday.
