E-comm order volumes jump 26% in FY23, tier-1 cities lead

“As offices return to regular operations, there has been a notable shift of consumers shifting back to tier I and metropolitan cities for work, resulting in tier I cities exhibiting fast growth in order volumes relative to tier II and tier III cities. Tier I regions indicated the highest year-on-year order volume growth of 31.1% during FY2023, followed by tier II and tier III cities which witnessed year-on-year order volume growth rates of 23.3% and 22.4% respectively, during the same period," Unicommerce said in its report.