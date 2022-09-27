E-commerce cos clock sale of $3.5 bn

“For the first four days (22 September to 25 September), e-commerce platforms have clocked in a sale of ₹24,500 crores or $3.5 billion, contributing to 60% of the projected gross merchandise value or GMV for festive sale 1. The first four days of the previous year contributed to 59%, signalling a better-than-anticipated kickoff to the festive season this year," Redseer said.

