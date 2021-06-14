E-commerce emerging as bigger retail channel

It helps that new models, such as hyperlocal deliveries, are emerging. “Till a couple of years ago e-commerce was the emerging trend, and now it is the hyperlocal model that’s coming up. The FMCG industry has always benefitted from such trends," said Navin Tewari, chief executive officer of Capital Foods. For the maker of Ching’s Secret noodles and spices, modern trade registered over 50% growth in FY21, even when Future Retail Ltd was not fully operational, while e-commerce saw strong growth of over 300%. “In line with the core attribute of Capital Foods, we are all set to not only embrace but leverage this innovative trend as well," said Tewari.