E-commerce firms to push for further clarity on proposed rules

Bengaluru: The proposed amendments to Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020 continue to spew confusion for the e-tailing industry, as some e-commerce players now push for a consultation meeting with the consumer affairs ministry to understand the changes in detail.

E-commerce firms are tapping trade bodies to ask for a second round of consultations with the ministry, as they look to seek further clarity before sending in their suggestions, two individuals aware of the discussions told Mint.

With the ministry of consumer affairs, granting extension for comments on the draft rules to 21 July, trade bodies including - Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM India), U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) - are putting together recommendations from the industry for submission before the proposed deadline.

The new proposed amendments to e-commerce rules are expected to challenge the ‘intermediary’ status granted to online marketplaces, by penalising them for loss caused to consumers by sellers listed on their platform. The new policy also requires marketplaces to suggest domestic alternatives to products listed on their platforms, going against the rules of a fair marketplace, the e-commerce industry argues.

E-commerce firms will also directly send their suggestions to the ministry, apart from participating in proposals from trade bodies, said a person quoted above requesting anonymity.

This comes after industry stakeholders had the first round of discussion with the consumer affairs ministry on July 3.

“Some players in the e-commerce industry through trade bodies are expected to write to the government asking for another consultation with the consumer affairs ministry, seeking a clause by clause explanation and asking for clarity on rules overlapping with other ministries including MeitY and DPIIT," said an individual seeking anonymity.

“There’s a high possibility of another industry-wide consultation to take place in the coming two weeks as firms continue to be unclear about the draft amendments," said an e-commerce executive requesting to not be named.

CII and FICCI spokespersons declined to comment. Flipkart, Amazon India, IAMAI and NASSCOM didn’t respond to Mint’s queries until press time.

Firms have been seeking clarity on the new definition of e-commerce proposed in the draft rules, and the clause which prohibits ‘related parties’ from selling on their respective marketplaces.

“If the government stops related parties from selling on online marketplaces, it is stalling growth of these ‘Make in India’ products floated by several large retailers like Reliance and Tata, leading to the loss of several livelihoods. It also takes choice away from consumers. Due to overlaps in FDI policy, the definition of a marketplace is confusing," said an e-commerce executive on condition of anonymity.

Another e-commerce executive said that the government wasn’t articulate on the confusion raised by industry stakeholders relating to overlap of policies on Saturday.

“While the intent of the government is in the right direction, the execution is the problem. It looks like different legislatures were borrowed from various ministries to make these draft rules, completely mixing up definitions of marketplaces with inventory-led or pure-play online commerce models. This will lead to further misinterpretation and garner a new set of antitrust issues," said the second e-commerce executive.

The government is also expected to release clarifications of existing foreign direct investment regulations for the sector, under Press Note 2, trade minister Piyush Goyal, last week said. This may provide certain clarifications, with regards to the definition of ‘related parties’, to the industry.

The new amendments to e-commerce rules are also expected to come as a blow for smaller e-commerce players.

“While the amendments to the e-commerce policy are well intentioned; it is broad brushed. This may increase cost of doing business and lead to compliance burden for smaller players, in case they choose to comply. On the other hand, if they don’t choose to comply (because of rising cots), they become easy targets for acquisitions by larger players," said Shinoj Koshy, partner at Luthra & Luthra Law Offices.

