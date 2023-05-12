New Delhi: The Consumer Protection Regulator (CCPA) on Friday directed Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and two other e-commerce platforms to cease the sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips.

The decision followed a letter from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to the consumer affairs ministry, addressing the dangerous products' rampant sale.

According to MoRTH, over 16,000 people died in 2021 for not wearing seat belts. Young adults in the age group of 18-45 accounted for more than one-third of victims in road accident cases, the government added.

Using these clips can also lead to insurers denying claims due to the claimant’s negligence.

The CCPA has called on chief secretaries and district collectors to take action against the manufacture or sale of these hazardous clips. All five platforms submitted compliance reports, resulting in the delisting of approximately 13,118 car seat belt alarm stopper clips.

It is mandatory to wear seat belts under Rule 138 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.