E-commerce giants asked to delist car seat belt alarm stopper clips amid safety concerns1 min read 12 May 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and two other e-commerce platforms submitted compliance reports, resulting in the delisting of around 13,118 car seat belt alarm stopper clips.
New Delhi: The Consumer Protection Regulator (CCPA) on Friday directed Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and two other e-commerce platforms to cease the sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips.
