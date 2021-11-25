E-Commerce needs real store locations now more than ever

Mr. Singh said that Levi’s has been negotiating rents that are 15% lower than pre-pandemic levels. He said landlords are more willing to offer flexible terms, including the ability for Levi’s to exit from the property in four to five years, as opposed to a decade or more. And landlords are less resistant to calculating rent as a percentage of sales, which provides retailers with a cushion during downturns. “That has improved the profitability of stores," Mr. Singh said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}