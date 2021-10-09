E-commerce platforms clock $2.7 billion in four days of festive sales

“With the festive sales lasting longer than last year (9 days compared to 7 days) - we are observing the customer demand being more spread out across the period than being concentrated in the first half of the Festive week. To that tune, we have observed sales of $2.7 billion across e-commerce platforms and we expect another further $2.1 billion over the next 5 days," said Ujjwal Chaudhry, associate partner at RedSeer.