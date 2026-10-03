E-commerce platforms lean into affordability this festive season

E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho are doubling down on affordable fashion, home goods and accessories this festive season, expecting lower seller fees and a wider range of inexpensive products to make these categories bigger growth drivers this year.
Flipkart introduced zero commission on products priced below ₹1,000 in November 2025 and extended it to fashion across all price points in July 2026. Amazon followed with a waiver of referral fees, the commission sellers pay on each sale, for products below ₹1,000 in March.