E-commerce rules may keep logistics out

Mint reported on Monday that the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), in a letter to the government, said the proposal to include manufacturing entities or logistics players as “related parties and associate enterprises" goes beyond the scope of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. “Merely being a related party of an e-commerce entity cannot automatically be construed that such entity be also classified as ‘e-commerce entity’, especially since such a related party may not have any online business at all," the letter said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}