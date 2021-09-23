BENGALURU : India’s e-commerce sector is expected to clock gross sales of over $9 billion during the festival season this year, starting October, despite offline establishments opening up to pre-Covid levels, according to the latest estimates from management consultancy firm, RedSeer Consulting.

This is a 23% jump from the festival season sales in 2020 when e-commerce firms clocked $7.4 billion in total gross merchandise value (GMV) of goods sold on their platforms. The rise is moderate in comparison to the highest year-on-year jump of almost 48% in GMV clocked by e-commerce firms in 2020 over 2019, as offline establishments continued to be impacted by the onslaught of Covid-19.

Additionally, e-commerce firms are expected to clock sales worth $4.8 billion in the first week of sales this season, up almost 30% from 2020, RedSeer estimates show. E-commerce firms clocked almost $3.7 billion in GMV in the first week of festive sales last year.

According to the management consultancy, the online customer base for e-commerce has been rising this year, driven by the accelerated digital adoption post-covid. Just like the previous festive season, this year also the growth in GMV will be driven by customers in Tier 2 and beyond geographies, as they shift to e-commerce for discounts and convenience.

RedSeer predicts that almost 55% to 60% of overall online shoppers during festive season sales will come from smaller towns and cities.

“We believe that the 2021 online festive sales will continue to ride on strong tailwinds of greater consumer digital adoption supported by an increasingly positive macro and consumption sentiment post the covid second wave has passed. At the same time, we see strong bullishness in sellers towards online festive sales as almost 80% of them believe that the festive sales will enable them to drive strong sales growth and make up for the losses during covid period," said Mrigank Gutgutia, associate partner at RedSeer.

“Driven by above, we expect strong 30% year-on-year growth in festive sale week in 2021 to reach $4.8 billion in Gross GMV with growth across categories setting the stage for a strong year for e-commerce in 2021," said Gutgutia.

Following a similar trend to previous festive sales, mobile and electronics will continue to remain popular shopping categories during the festival season, contributing to almost 73% of e-commerce sale GMV, this year as well, estimates show. Further, fashion is expected to contribute to 16% of the overall festive GMV this year.

The growth in sales of mobiles and electronics are going to be further fueled by affordability constructs with e-commerce platform offering attractive equated monthly installments (EMIs) as well as ‘buy-now-pay-later’ (BNPL) offerings in association with partners.

“The bigger shift that we have seen for e-commerce during festive sales are the new financing constructs including EMI and BNPL schemes offered by platforms through partnerships. This will continue to be an important flavour, this festive season as well," said Ujjwal Chaudhry, associate partner, RedSeer.

In addition to this, total GMV clocked by the e-commerce industry is also expected to witness a 37% growth year-on-year, and touch between $49 billion and $52 billion, according to RedSeer’s predictions. Last year, the e-commerce industry clocked more than $38 billion in annual GMV.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.