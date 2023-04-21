E-commerce surge: India to add 80 million online shoppers by 20252 min read 21 Apr 2023, 01:47 PM IST
- The nation's booming e-commerce market is driven by affordable smartphones and low-cost data plans, leading major retail and consumer goods makers to increase their investments in the online space.
New Delhi: India has gained 125 million online shoppers in the past three years, with another 80 million expected to join by 2025, according to a report by marketing data and analytics company Kantar.
