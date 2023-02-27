E-commerce volumes subdued in 2022: report

“Growth in e-commerce during the pandemic, apart from a few minor dips, remained relatively secular due to the consumer shift towards digital channels. However, the subsequent slowdown in consumer demand led to order volumes for e-commerce being subdued in CY2022. The impact has been slightly lower compared to that on the FMCG player, as e-commerce is less reliant on price-elastic rural demand," consulting firm Redseer said in a note on Monday.