Economy has drinkers choosing prosecco over champagne

He spotted a bottle of Teremana Añejo tequila a couple of months ago in a liquor store near his new home in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. Mr. Berne, a software developer who drinks tequila several times a week, had heard about the brand, backed by actor Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson. He asked the store clerk if the price on the tag—just under $40–was a mistake. It wasn’t. He took home abottle and liked it so much that he returned and bought two more.