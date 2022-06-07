Ektaa R. Kapoor and Roposo launch women’s ethnic wear line

Founded in 2019, Glance is a consumer internet company that has two digital platforms—Glance and Roposo. Headquartered in Singapore, Glance is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi Group and is backed by Google and Mithril Capital
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Indian TV producer Ektaa R. Kapoor and entertainment commerce platform Roposo have partnered to extend their co-created brand EK into the women’s ethnic wear category.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Indian TV producer Ektaa R. Kapoor and entertainment commerce platform Roposo have partnered to extend their co-created brand EK into the women’s ethnic wear category.
Kapoor already retails a home décor, furnishings, and wellness accessories range under the ‘EK’ brand name on Roposo. The brand was first launched in November 2021.
Kapoor already retails a home décor, furnishings, and wellness accessories range under the ‘EK’ brand name on Roposo. The brand was first launched in November 2021.
EK’s apparel line can be bought on Roposo and on lock screen platform Glance, which have a combined user base of almost 200 million. EK products are also available on its direct-to-consumer platform along with other e-commerce platforms. The range includes cotton-based kurtas, lowers and dupattas.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Roposo is a creator-driven live entertainment commerce platform, a business unit of Glance and is also available on the lock screen platform. Consumers can shop live with creators and branded online stores across multiple categories.
The move also signals the popularity of co-created brands that have seen top celebrities associate with retailers to design and retail products online. In the past celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan and Virat Kohli have launched or lent their names to such private labels.
“EK was the very first D2C brand we launched last year with the multifaceted Ektaa R. Kapoor under the Glance Collective umbrella," said Mansi Jain, senior vice president and General Manager, Roposo.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fashion is the fastest-growing live commerce category on Roposo and we expect to see strong traction for EK clothing as well, said Jain.
“I am extremely thrilled to be growing EK – a brand I have co-created with Roposo - with the launch of our new apparel line," said Kapoor.
Founded in 2019, Glance is a consumer internet company that has two digital platforms—Glance and Roposo. Headquartered in Singapore, Glance is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi Group and is backed by Google and Mithril Capital.