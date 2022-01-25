Elon Musk urges McDonald’s to accept dogecoin for payment
- Tesla CEO says he’ll eat a Happy Meal on TV if the fast-food giant accepts the cryptocurrency; McDonald’s earlier tweeted: ‘how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts’
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Elon Musk wants McDonald’s Corp. to start accepting dogecoin for payment.
Elon Musk wants McDonald’s Corp. to start accepting dogecoin for payment.
“I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin," Mr. Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc., said in a tweet Tuesday morning. He has repeatedly touted dogecoin, including earlier this month when he said Tesla would accept the cryptocurrency for payment for some merchandise.
“I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin," Mr. Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc., said in a tweet Tuesday morning. He has repeatedly touted dogecoin, including earlier this month when he said Tesla would accept the cryptocurrency for payment for some merchandise.
The price of dogecoin rose 8% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.
Tesla and McDonald’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The tweet comes after cryptocurrency prices—including dogecoin—have fallen sharply in recent days. The selloff prompted McDonald’s to tweet on Monday: “how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts."
Dogecoin, initially started as a joke in 2013, is currently in the top 10 by market value for cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. Its value tends to fluctuate based on what Mr. Musk says about the volatile cryptocurrency.
When pressed to explain what dogecoin was during a “Saturday Night Live" performance in May 2021, Mr. Musk, who was hosting the show, eventually said, “Yeah, it’s a hustle," which sent the cryptocurrency’s price falling.
The price of dogecoin has lost roughly 80% of its value since Mr. Musk’s SNL appearance.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!