Equitable  benefit aim  of  e-com  rules: Piyush Goyal

Large domestic players have opposed asking why they should be subjected to a marketplace model where FDI restrictions apply. These are all good inputs that we have received. If there are certain improvements to be made or clarifications need to be issued to these rules, we would be very happy to do it. There is a marketplace model, and there is an inventory-based model. We need to define both separately and properly. But bear in mind, these are consumer protection rules. They will apply to all (both domestic and foreign e-commerce players). The idea behind the rules is consumer does not get into problems or losses in the long run. We have to protect consumer interests for years to come. These decisions are not taken based on what happens today. For example, there is a discussion around predatory pricing. Today, they may sell something very cheap. But in the long run, after the competition is eliminated, the consumer will suffer. If the pricing is discounted by the supplier himself, that is understandable. But if it is subsidized by the intermediary, then it is unfair.

