E-retail to overtake modern trade by ’26

Electronics, driven by mobile phones, laptops and desktops, continue to be a growth driver for online shopping. In fact, one in two smartphones are now sold online in India. Meanwhile, fashion, electronics, general merchandise, and mobiles continue to be key gateway categories for new online shoppers. Fashion continued to be a first purchase category. In 2020, 35–40% of new shoppers bought fashion in their first transaction, followed by general merchandise. In 2020, 80% of new customer growth for e-commerce companies came from tier-II and smaller towns.