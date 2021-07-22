E-commerce rules: The pushback begins

“The proposed amendments are a back-step for the digitization undertaken by the Indian economy. While the rules are clearly biased and unfavourable towards the online economy, it expects a small seller (with minor online operations) to undertake the same compliance burden as large marketplaces in the country. The government should bring in distinctions for these different grades of e-commerce operations and undertake fresh consultations to understand the challenges," said Vinod Kumar, president of the India SME Forum.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}