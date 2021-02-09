Subscribe
Home >Industry >Retail >Fair trade: Govt to probe e-commerce firms after complaints from small retailers
Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal

Fair trade: Govt to probe e-commerce firms after complaints from small retailers

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST Neha Arora , Reuters

There are certain complaints from consumers and from small retailers about certain practices of the e-commerce companies, which are under investigation, Piyush Goyal said

NEW DELHI : India's federal trade ministry was investigating some e-commerce firms after complaints from small retailers, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, adding that the government was considering clarifications to ensure fair trade practices.

"There are certain complaints from consumers and from small retailers about certain practices of the e-commerce companies, which are under investigation," Goyal told a news conference.

"We are also considering certain clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the true spirit of the law."

