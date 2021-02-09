Fair trade: Govt to probe e-commerce firms after complaints from small retailers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.06:44 PM ISTNeha Arora, Reuters
There are certain complaints from consumers and from small retailers about certain practices of the e-commerce companies, which are under investigation, Piyush Goyal said
NEW DELHI :
India's federal trade ministry was investigating some e-commerce firms after complaints from small retailers, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, adding that the government was considering clarifications to ensure fair trade practices.
"There are certain complaints from consumers and from small retailers about certain practices of the e-commerce companies, which are under investigation," Goyal told a news conference.