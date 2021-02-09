Fair trade: Govt to probe e-commerce firms after complaints from small retailers

There are certain complaints from consumers and from small retailers about certain practices of the e-commerce companies, which are under investigation, Piyush Goyal said

NEW DELHI : India's federal trade ministry was investigating some e-commerce firms after complaints from small retailers, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, adding that the government was considering clarifications to ensure fair trade practices.

"We are also considering certain clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the true spirit of the law."