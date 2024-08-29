$5 for a good online review? No way, says new FTC rule

The Federal Trade Commission inked a new rule to combat fake online reviews and sham social-media clout.
The new rule, finalized this month and set to go into effect later this year, prohibits a slew of practices including:
providing incentives for reviews that convey a particular sentimentreviews and testimonials by company insiders that don’t disclose the authors’ connection to the brandsuppressing unflattering reviewsreviews and testimonials attributed to people who haven’t used the product or aren’t real
“The role of reviews is increasingly important in almost all of our purchase decisions," said Sandy Jap, a marketing professor at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. “Fake reviews are problematic because they are misleading. It’s just creating a noisier environment for consumers to figure out who and what they can trust."
The FTC will be able to seek a $51,744 fine per violation. The agency has investigators and consumer protection staff attorneys who look into allegations and take action when they deem appropriate.
Here are four things legal and advertising experts say marketers should know about the new rule.
Forget fake clout
The new rule prohibits buying fake indicators of social-media influence, such as followers or views made by a bot or hijacked account, to inflate the importance of a brand or product for commercial purposes.
“Social proof is such a cornerstone of marketing, and every business wants to have it, especially at the early stages of a business or even launching a new product line," said Robert Freund, an attorney focused on advertising and e-commerce issues at Robert Freund Law.
The rule against faking such proof has taken a lot of people by surprise, according to Fruend, even though the FTC has been challenging the practice for years.
Devumi, a now-defunct seller of fake online followers and likes, in 2019 settled with the FTC after allegations that it had sold fake Twitter followers to buyers including actors, athletes, motivational speakers, law firm partners and investment professionals.
Don’t bury bad reviews
Businesses can’t use groundless legal threats, physical threats or intimidation to prevent or remove negative consumer reviews. The rule also bans businesses from misrepresenting that they are displaying the bulk of their reviews while secretly culling the bad ones.
“If you’re hosting consumer reviews on your brand site, you can’t filter out the one- and two-star reviews. You have to show all of the reviews," Freund said.
Again, the new rule largely codifies the FTC’s approach toward reviews in recent years. The commission in 2022 reached a settlement with online fashion retailer Fashion Nova for $4.2 million after it alleged the retailer suppressed reviews with ratings lower than four stars out of five. It was the FTC’s first case addressing a company’s efforts to conceal negative customer reviews.
Be wary of what you ‘should have known’
Marketers can still be challenged for some forbidden practices even if they “should have known" of such activity. Some marketing groups had tried to keep that additional legal burden out of the final rule.
“When you say you’re going to hold companies responsible for fake reviews that they know about on their website, that’s one thing," said Lartease Tiffith, executive vice president for public policy at the Interactive Advertising Bureau, a digital media and marketing trade association. “If you’re going to hold companies responsible for fake reviews they should have known about, that’s different."
Marketing trade group Association of National Advertisers had also submitted comments pushing back on the provision last year, saying that a “should have known" standard for the failure to uncover the deception of third parties would be “tremendously costly" and discourage companies from allowing reviews or testimonials on their websites at all.
The FTC will only be able to seek civil penalties if companies had actual knowledge of wrongdoing, but companies might still face injunctions or settlements with money back for consumers even if they “should have known" about wrongdoing.
Fighting fake reviews
Marketers should look internally at their practices around reviews to make sure they are compliant, said Freund, the advertising attorney.
“If you’ve had any new hires or grown significantly in your marketing department, it’s probably a good idea to take some time to educate those employees about how this rule works and what their obligations are," he said. He said marketers should check their agreements with any third-party marketers or agencies to ensure they touch on their compliance responsibilities.
Companies should also do more to help consumers understand which reviews are trustworthy and which are not as they navigate a sea of fake information, said Jap, the Emory professor. They could tell consumers they are using technology to detect fake material and make clear when reviews are written by real people with legitimate experiences with the brand, she said.
Write to Megan Graham at megan.graham@wsj.com